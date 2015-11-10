FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Pekao Q3 profit falls less than expected
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 10, 2015 / 6:01 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Pekao Q3 profit falls less than expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The net profit at Bank Pekao SA , Poland’s No.2 lender, fell by 13 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, but came in above analysts’s expectations thanks mainly to higher than expected net fee income.

Net profit at the UniCredit’s Polish unit fell to 610.5 million zlotys ($154.2 million) due to record-low interest rates and increased fees for the state banking guarantee fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the profit at 591 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.9589 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.