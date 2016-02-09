Poland's Pekao surprises with lower Q4 net fall, dividend

WARSAW, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Bank Pekao SA, Poland’s No.2 lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit fell less than expected thanks to one-offs, and surprised with proposing a 2015 dividend payout of 8.7 zlotys per share.

The net profit at the UniCredit’s unit fell 36 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter to 438 million zlotys ($110 million).

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected 377 million in the face of sector-wide fees paid for banking guarantee and creditors support funds. ($1 = 3.9828 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)