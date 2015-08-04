Poland's Pekao Q2 profit falls less then expected

WARSAW, Aug 4 (Reuters) - The net profit at Bank Pekao SA , Poland’s No.2 lender, fell by a tenth year-on-year in the second quarter, but came in above analysts’s expectations thanks to higer than expected net fee income, the bank’s results showed on Tuesday.

The UniCredit’s Polish arm’s net profit fell to 619 million zlotys ($163.4 million) due to record-low interest rates and increased fees for the state banking guarantee fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the profit at 573 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.7886 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)