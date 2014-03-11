UniCredit's Polish arm posts larger than expected Q4 net

WARSAW, March 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao on Tuesday reported a smaller-than-expected 1-percent net profit drop in the fourth quarter, as rises in its loan portfolio compensated almost fully the harm from record-low interest rates.

Pekao, the Polish arm of Italy’s UniCredit, said it earned 736 million zlotys ($242.3 million) compared to 662 million expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

This resulted in a 5.4-percent dip in the lender’s full-year net profit to 2.785 billion zlotys, versus 2.725 billion expected by analysts.

The lender added it would pay out a dividend of 9.96 zlotys per share from its last-year profit. ($1 = 3.0371 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Karolina Slowikowska)