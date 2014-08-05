FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Polish Bank Pekao sees 2014 net profit near 2013 level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, August 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao wants to finish this year with a net profit similar to that from 2013, Chief Executive Officer Luigi Lovaglio said on Tuesday.

Analysts expect the Polish unit of Italy’s UniCredit to raise its 2014 net profit by 3 percent to 2.871 billion zlotys ($924 million) from 2.785 billion last year, according to Reuters data.

Pekao showed a bottom line of 1.3 billion zlotys in the first half of the year. ($1 = 3.1072 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

