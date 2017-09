WARSAW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.2 lender Bank Pekao SA said on Wednesday its net profit fell 6 percent year-on-year in the fourth quarter of 2014, as lower interest rates and credit card fees weakened its bottom line.

Net profit at the Polish unit of Italy’s UniCredit came in at 691 million zlotys ($186.3 million) in the October-December period, tad above analysts’ expectations of 683 million. ($1 = 3.7093 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)