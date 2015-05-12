FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 12, 2015 / 5:21 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Pekao Q1 net profit beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 12 (Reuters) - The net income of Bank Pekao , Poland’s No.2 lender, beat analysts’ expectations in the first quarter thanks to a rise in trading income, the bank’s results showed on Tuesday.

The bank’s net profit fell an annual 1.5 pecent to 624 million zlotys ($171.05 million) due to record-low interest rates and increased fees for the state banking gurantee fund.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the profit at 601 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.6480 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

