Poland may shift pension funds' bond holdings to state-paper

* Funds’ $39 bln in bonds may be shifted to budget-govt source

* Finance minister says it is “sheer speculation”

* Transfers to private pension funds could be cut again - source

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s government is considering shifting some $39 billion in treasury bonds held by private pension funds to the state budget to cut state debt, a leading Polish newspaper said on Wednesday.

Gazeta Wyborcza quoted an unnamed government member as saying the cabinet is also looking at further cutting the share of wages transferred each month to the funds, which might be restricted in future to investing only in stocks.

For the past 14 years, Poland has had a hybrid pension system: a purely state-run pay-as-you-go component alongside state-guaranteed private funds that receive part of employees’ pension contributions from the state.

Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski commenting on the article told broadcaster TVN24 that “at this point it is sheer speculation”.

The government has pledged to cut the fiscal deficit to around 3 percent of GDP from an expected level of 3.5 percent last year. Faced with a shortfall of tax revenue caused by the sharp economic slowdown, it is looking for ways to reduce budget expenditure without hitting growth.

Poland’s state-guaranteed private pension funds, known as open pension funds (OFE), have net assets now worth 269 billion zlotys ($84 billion).

Treasury bonds account for 126 billion zlotys ($38.6 billion), or 8 percent of 2012 gross domestic product.

Transferring the bond holdings back into the budget would reduce public debt by that amount, at the same cutting annual debt servicing costs. Poland’s public debt stood at about 55.6 percent of GDP in 2012.

Gazeta Wyborcza added that the part of the funds assets invested in stocks, currently worth around 101 billion zlotys, would be kept intact to shield the Warsaw bourse and domestic companies.

“We want to legislate in such a way to allow the open pension funds to invest only in stocks after the transfers are cut again,” the source quoted by Gazeta Wyborcza said.

Poland has already watered down the private component of its pension system. Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski helped draw up a plan that cut contributions to pension funds in 2011 to 2.3 percent of gross wages from 7.3 percent previously.

This year the transfers rose to 2.8 percent of wages.

The government is currently reviewing the pension system and is to present its proposal for changes in May, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Tusk added on Tuesday that there was neither a doctrine that “OFE be liquidated, nor that they have to be preserved at any cost.”

The head of the Polish Chamber of Pension Funds, Wojciech Nagel, said last month funds were frightened at signs the government would tap their assets again, and that any such move could hit the stock exchange and the economy at large.

Other countries in the region have moved to strengthen their budgets at the expense of private pension funds.

Hungary nationalised its private pension funds’ assets in 2011 and Slovakia last year cut the contributions to its private pension system, giving people a choice to return to the state system. ($1 = 3.2628 Polish zlotys) (Additional reporting by Pawel Bernat; editing by Stephen Nisbet)