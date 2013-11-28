UPDATE 1-Polish president: pension overhaul is necessary

* President says overhaul not the preferred solution

By Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - An overhaul of Poland’s pension system is necessary to keep the country’s public finances on a stable footing, President Bronislaw Komorowski said on Thursday, signalling he will most likely not block the hotly contested measure.

Poland’s government sent a draft law on changes in the pension system to parliament for approval earlier this month.

Under the draft law, a large chunk of the assets held by private pension funds will be transferred to a state vehicle. The transfer will push down public debt, but critics say it amounts to nationalisation and stores up trouble for later years.

“There is no point in pretending that this is a desired solution,” Komorowski told RMF FM radio.

“But this is most likely a necessary solution from the point of the view of the budget, so also from the point of view of Poland’s financial security,” he added.

Earlier, an aide to the president had said parts of the reform were questionable, hinting that Komorowski, a long-time ally of Prime Minister Donald Tusk, could decide to block the bill.

The government has already prepared a 2014 budget assuming the pension overhaul will come into force at the beginning next year.

Komorowski said that since he cannot veto the budget, he must approach in a “very balanced way” bills that concern budget execution.

The president, who needs to approve new legislation, has the option of sending bills back to parliament or to the country’s constitutional tribunal, a move which would slow the legislative process.

The president can also sign a bill into law and later send it to the tribunal for checks.

In October, Komorowski said he would review the government’s pension changes to ensure they were in line with the constitution.

“It would be good to look for ways to eliminate all constitutional concerns (regarding the pension overhaul),” Komorowski said in the interview on Thursday.

“Following my opinion, the government is clearly making changes (to the draft laws) which go in the right direction,” the president said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)