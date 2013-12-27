FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president approves pension overhaul law
December 27, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

Polish president approves pension overhaul law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s President Bronislaw Komorowski signed the pension system overhaul bill into law, a presidential aide said on Friday.

The law, which transfers all treasury bonds held by private pension funds into a state vehicle to try to cut public debt, was approved by Poland’s parliament this month.

“The president decided to sign the bill, but he also decided to direct it to the tribunal,” Krzysztof Laszkiewicz told a media conference, referring to the constitutional tribunal.

Komorowski signalled earlier that he would most likely not block the law, saying that the overhaul was necessary to keep the country’s public finances on a stable footing. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Louise Ireland)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
