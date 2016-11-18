FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Polish ministry recommends moving pension fund assets to state fund - PAP agency
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
North Korea
North Korea signals a more powerful ICBM in the works
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Canada
Canada frets over possible huge surge in asylum-seekers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 18, 2016 / 7:15 AM / 9 months ago

Polish ministry recommends moving pension fund assets to state fund - PAP agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The Polish labour ministry has recommended after its review of the pension system that the government move the remaining assets of privately-managed pension funds to a state fund, state news agency PAP said late on Thursday citing the recommendation.

Such a transfer of assets would mean that several companies listed on the Warsaw stock exchange and currently controlled by pension funds would effectively come under control of a state fund.

"This proposal answers ... the needs of the financial market - the assets will still be invested in the stock market," PAP agency cited the document as saying.

The agency also said that the proposal had been submitted to other branches of government and workers bodies for consultation, meaning the proposal could still be changed before it is approved by the government.

The recommendation comes after the government presented earlier this year a plan for overhauling the pension system.

The privately-managed pension funds held in October assets worth a total of 147 billion zlotys, most of which is stocks. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.