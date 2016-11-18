UPDATE 1-Polish ministries says pension system overhaul plan unchanged

(Adds reaction of labour ministry)

WARSAW, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Poland is still planning to transfer just 25 percent of the assets of state-guaranteed private pension funds to a single state-controlled investment vehicle, the labour and finance ministries said in a joint statement on Friday.

State news agency PAP had reported late on Thursday that the labour ministry recommended the government move all the assets of the private funds, called OFEs, to the demographic reserve fund (FRD) state investment vehicle.

Transferring all of the assets would mean that several companies listed on the Warsaw stock exchange and currently controlled by pension funds would effectively come under control of a state fund.

The ministries said in the statement that the recommendation from the labour ministry "should be interpreted as being in line with a plan ...to transfer 25 percent of OFEs assets to the demographic reserve fund."

The rest of the assets are to be transferred to individual pension accounts managed by private investment funds.

The ministries also said that the recommendation of the labour ministry will be subject to discussion within the cabinet, which will allow officials to clarify the proposal.

In July, the government unveiled the biggest shake-up of the pension system in nearly two decades, tightening its control of mandatory retirement savings and shutting down state-guaranteed private investment schemes.

A number of Polish firms were preparing share buybacks because they feared the government plans to transfer stocks from privately run pension funds to plug holes in the state budget.

The privately-managed pension funds held in October assets worth a total of 147 billion zlotys, most of which is stocks. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)