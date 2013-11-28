FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president: pension overhaul vital for financial stability
November 28, 2013 / 7:41 AM / 4 years ago

Polish president: pension overhaul vital for financial stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 28 (Reuters) - An overhaul of Poland’s pension system is necessary to keep the country’s public finances on a stable footing, President Bronislaw Komorowski said on Thursday.

“This is most likely a necessary solution from the point of the view of the budget, so also from the point of view of Poland’s financial security,” Komorowski told RMF FM radio.

The government has sent a controversial bill to overhaul the pension system to parliament. Apart from gaining the parliament’s approval, the draft law needs also to be signed by the president to come into force. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

