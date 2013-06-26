FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland pension proposals endanger private funds: lobby group
June 26, 2013

Poland pension proposals endanger private funds: lobby group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 26 (Reuters) - Government pension reform proposals mean a slow end of the system’s capital pillar, which includes the privately held pension funds, the head of the pension fund chamber IGTE told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The second pillar according to government proposals will slowly be extinguished,” Malgorzata Rusewicz said. “Allowing for voluntary switch to the state system and the fact the 10 years prior to retirement assets wil be transferred to the state system seem key in this respect.”

Poland’s government on Wednesday recommended a phased reduction in the role of private funds in the country’s pension system, but ruled out an option, which had rattled markets, of pushing the funds out of the state system altogether. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

