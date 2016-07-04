Polish deputy PM says plans to transfer pension funds' assets

WARSAW, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday the government plans to transfer the assets managed by state-guaranteed private pension funds (OFE) to voluntary personal retirement savings accounts and a demographic reserve fund.

"When it comes to transferring these assets of OFE members to the third pillar (voluntary pension accounts) and the demographic reserve funds, then this is the general direction we are heading," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The deputy PM and economy minister Morawiecki echoed weekend comments by the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and said that pension funds assets "could be a basis for new, important ventures" and "build the power of our economic policy". (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)