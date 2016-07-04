FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Polish deputy PM says plans to transfer pension funds' assets
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 4, 2016 / 7:20 AM / a year ago

Polish deputy PM says plans to transfer pension funds' assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 4 (Reuters) - Polish Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday the government plans to transfer the assets managed by state-guaranteed private pension funds (OFE) to voluntary personal retirement savings accounts and a demographic reserve fund.

"When it comes to transferring these assets of OFE members to the third pillar (voluntary pension accounts) and the demographic reserve funds, then this is the general direction we are heading," Morawiecki told a news conference.

The deputy PM and economy minister Morawiecki echoed weekend comments by the leader of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, and said that pension funds assets "could be a basis for new, important ventures" and "build the power of our economic policy". (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.