Poland's pension reform akin to expropriation -state solicitors' office
October 29, 2013 / 8:33 AM / 4 years ago

Poland's pension reform akin to expropriation -state solicitors' office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The agency that represents the Polish state in the country’s courts questioned the legality of the government’s planned pension reforms, which it said amounted to expropriation.

The government plans to shift a large chunk of assets held by Poland’s private pension funds to the state.

That would allow the government more scope to borrow and spend, helping to pull the economy out of a downturn in the run-up to a series of elections starting next year.

Adding its voice to a chorus of criticism of the reform, the State Treasury Solicitors’ Office said the constitutionality of the reform was in question. (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska; Editing by John Stonestreet)

