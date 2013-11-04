FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish pension reform may be unconstitutional-govt legislation body
November 4, 2013

Polish pension reform may be unconstitutional-govt legislation body

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - A planned overhaul of Poland’s pension system may be partly unconstitutional, the government’s legislation centre said on Monday, questioning whether privately-run pension funds can be transferred to the state.

The move would shift government bonds held by the funds back onto the state’s balance sheet, reducing Poland’s debt relative to gross domestic product and giving the government more scope to borrow and spend.

The legislation centre echoed previous comments by another government institution, the State Treasury Solicitor’s Office, which said the overhaul was a classic expropriation, taking away non-state property from legal entities and transferring them to a state organisational unit.

If the pension reform is blocked, it will have an immediate impact on the next year’s budget, limiting scope for government plans to stimulate Eastern Europe’s largest economy before a series of elections starting next year. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

