FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Polish pension funds must hold at least 75 pct in stocks through 2014
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 15, 2013 / 4:01 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Polish pension funds must hold at least 75 pct in stocks through 2014

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Pension funds must hold at least 75 pct of assets in stocks

* Threshold to gradually fall to 15 pct by end-2017

* Changes are part of pensions overhaul planned for 2014 (Adds context and detail)

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Polish government has agreed that privately-managed pension funds will be required to hold at least 75 percent of their assets in stocks until the end of 2014, a deputy finance minister said on Friday.

The decision is part of a pension overhaul due to come into effect next February.

“The minimum level of stock investments (for pension funds) will be 75 percent until the end of 2014, 55 percent until the end of 2015, 35 percent until the end of 2016, and 15 percent until the end of 2017,” Deputy Finance Minister Izabela Leszczyna said on Friday.

The funds manage assets worth about 300 billion zlotys ($96 billion), at present mostly held in government bonds as they are prohibited from investing more than about 43 percent in stocks.

As part of the overhaul, the funds, which are all state-guaranteed, will be required to transfer 51.5 percent of their assets to the state, helping to cut Poland’s debt-to-GDP ratio and giving the government more room to borrow and spend.

The project should now be accepted at one of the upcoming government sittings and sent to parliament.

The reform has been dogged by controversy, with the government being accused of expropriating assets and some institutions, including the country’s financial supervisor, saying parts of it may be unconstitutional. ($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.