Poland's pension overhaul neutral for its creditworthiness-Moody's
#Market News
September 5, 2013 / 7:11 AM / in 4 years

Poland's pension overhaul neutral for its creditworthiness-Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s overhaul of its pension system that will include a transfer of bond holdings of private pension funds to the state does not have a significant effect on its creditworthiness, Moody’s Investors Service said on Thursday.

“On balance, the proposed changes do not fundamentally alter our views on the sovereign’s creditworthiness,” the rating agency said.

“Nevertheless, the fiscal impact is likely to be positive as it implies a reduction of debt metrics, granting more fiscal space with respect to the country’s fiscal and debt rules,” it said in a statement.

