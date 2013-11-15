FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish pension funds to hold at least 75 pct in stocks by end-2014 -FinMin
#Credit Markets
November 15, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

Polish pension funds to hold at least 75 pct in stocks by end-2014 -FinMin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Polish government has agreed that privately-managed pension funds will be required to hold at least 75 percent of their assets in stocks until the end-2014, a deputy finance minister said.

This threshold would gradually fall to 15 percent by end-2017 under the planned pension overhaul.

“The minimal level of stock investments (for pension funds) will be 75 percent until the end of 2014, 55 percent until the end of 2015, 35 percent until the end of 2016, and 15 percent until the end of 2017,” Deputy Finance Minister Izabela Leszczyna said on Friday.

The pension overhaul, due to take place in February 2014, would cut the country’s debt-to-GDP ratio, giving the government more room to borrow and spend. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
