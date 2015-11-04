FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish court says moving pension fund assets to state was legal
November 4, 2015

Polish court says moving pension fund assets to state was legal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal ruled on Wednesday that the government’s decision to transfer assets from pension funds to the state as part of a pension fund reform was in line with the constitution, the tribunal’s judge Andrzej Rzeplinski said.

Poland reduced its public debt by overhauling the pension system in 2014.

The country moved 153 billion zlotys ($39.3 billion) of bonds from privately owned funds to the state-run Social Security Office, effectively halving the value of assets managed by the funds.

Former president Bronislaw Komorowski and former ombudsman Irena Lipowicz have asked the Tribunal to decide whether certain aspects of the reform were constitutional. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

