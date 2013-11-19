FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish government sends pension plan to parliament
November 19, 2013 / 3:22 PM / 4 years ago

Polish government sends pension plan to parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s government has sent a draft law on hotly contested changes in the pension system to parliament for approval, Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Tuesday.

Under the draft law, a large chunk of the assets held by private pension funds will be transferred to a state vehicle. The transfer will push down public debt, but critics say it amounts to nationalisation.

“I think that today’s adoption by the government of the draft reform ... should give us a real chance of meeting the timetable that we set,” Tusk told a news conference after a cabinet meeting.

The government hopes to implement the changes by the start of next year. Some of the government’s own legal advisors say the changes may be unconstitutional. Ministers deny that. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Larry King)

