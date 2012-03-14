FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PGE eyes EUR 500 mln in euro-bonds for foreign wind farms
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2012 / 2:40 PM / 6 years ago

PGE eyes EUR 500 mln in euro-bonds for foreign wind farms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE mulls issuing 500 million euros worth of bonds to refinance a planned purchase of two wind farms abroad, Chief Executive Officer Wojciech Ostrowski said on Wednesday.

”We are carrying out a due-diligence (on two wind farms abroad) to analyse if that would be profitable,“ Ostrowski told reporters. ”I think a decision on this one is a matter of two-three months.

“The financing depends on the value. If it’s several hundread million euros, then we could think of euro-bonds. We could refinance that with euro-bonds worth some 500 million euros.” (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Gabriela Baczynska)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.