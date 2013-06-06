FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to work with PGE on financing Opole project
June 6, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

Poland to work with PGE on financing Opole project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s treasury minister said the government is working with the country’s biggest utility PGE on finding ways to finance the construction of coal-fired units in Opole, which the company scrapped citing high costs.

“We are looking for a formula for the project to be developed, because it is necessary from Poland’s energy safety point of view,” Wlodzimierz Karpinski told reporters.

“We are cooperating with PGE on this, looking for ways of financing and possibilities for lowering costs”.

$1 = 3.2659 Polish zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Karolina Slowikowska, Writing Agnieszka Barteczko

