Poland's PGE will reevaluate Opole project - CEO
#Financials
June 21, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

Poland's PGE will reevaluate Opole project - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 21 (Reuters) - Polish utility PGE will reconsider its decision not to build two coal-fired units for a power station in the south of the country amid government pressure to revive the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion) project, its chief executive said.

Krzysztof Kilian told state news agency PAP that PGE would reevaluate the project in light of the government’s desire to make it work.

In April, state-controlled PGE decided against building two 900 megawatt coal-fired units in the southern Polish city of Opole because of low energy prices and weak demand.

Prime Minister Donald Tusk and other state officials have urged the state-controlled company to revive the project due to its importance for Poland’s energy security.

$1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
