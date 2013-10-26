FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Alstom to back Poland's biggest coal-fired power project
October 26, 2013 / 4:37 PM / 4 years ago

France's Alstom to back Poland's biggest coal-fired power project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 26 (Reuters) - France’s Alstom will coordinate a project to build two 900 megawatt coal-fired units in Poland, taking over some work from local firms and helping restart the stalled construction plan, the companies said on Saturday.

With Poland facing potential power shortages from 2017, the government had pushed power producer PGE to revive the plan to build new units at its Opole power plant in the south of the country. The firm, Poland’s biggest power generator, had scrapped the project, citing low power prices.

The French construction and engineering firm’s likely role in the consortium alongside local construction firms Rafako , Polimex-Mostostal and Mostostal Warszawa was flagged in August.

PGE has said it will spend 11.6 billion zlotys ($3.83 billion) on building the power plant. Details of Alstom’s stake were not revealed. ($1 = 3.0310 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)

