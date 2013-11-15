Shangai Electric lowest bidder to build PGE's plant in Poland-source

WARSAW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - China’s Shanghai Electric has placed the lowest bid to build a 430-450 megawatt lignite-fired unit for PGE, Poland’s biggest utility, for 3.09 billion zlotys ($992 million), a person familiar with the decision told Reuters.

Poland’s coal-reliant energy sector requires heavy investment because many plants are past their prime. The new unit at PGE’s Turow plant in south-western Poland is designed to replace older ones in the plant in five years.

“Shanghai Electric’s 3.09 billion zlotys was the lowest bid. There were three offers and the other two were well above this figure,” the source said.

State news agency PAP cited unnamed sources as saying a consortium of Hitachi Power Europe and Polish builder Budimex offered to build the unit for 3.997 billion zlotys, while Doosan Power Systems bid 4.012 billion.

PGE had cancelled a previous tender to build the Turow unit after Alstom offered to build it for 3.8 billion zlotys, which was far above the utility’s budget and analysts expected PGE not to accept the offer.

PGE declined to comment. ($1 = 3.1141 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat. Editing by Jane Merriman; writing by Chris Borowski. Editing by Jane Merriman)