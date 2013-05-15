FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGE sees stable power prices until 2020
May 15, 2013 / 1:11 PM / in 4 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, May 15 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest utility PGE expects power prices to remain around current levels until 2020, when the European Union’s main climate policy expires, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

PGE, like other European utilities, is suffering from a faltering economy which has translated into weaker demand for electricity and falling power prices.

“We know what may happen until 2020 from the climate policy perspective. We do not know what will happen after that,” Krzysztof Kilian said.

“If nothing extraordinary comes up before 2020, and I do not know about any such events, the price should be at the current level,” he added.

Falling electricity prices and an unstable market environment pushed PGE to scrap its plans to build coal-fired power units worth $3.6 billion at a plant near the southwestern city of Opole.

Day ahead on the Warsaw-based power exchange POLPX slipped to 152.50 zlotys ($47.50) from 152.73 zlotys a day earlier. ($1 = 3.2107 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

