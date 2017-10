WARSAW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Polish treasury said on Friday it agreed to sell 7 percent in Poland’s top utility PGE for 19.2 zlotys per share, booking over 2.5 billion zlotys ($796.65 million) and confirming a Reuters report.

The company closed the Thursday session in Warsaw at 19.37 zlotys for each share. ($1 = 3.1381 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)