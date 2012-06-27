Poland's PGE puts off tender for nuclear plant tech

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s state-controlled PGE has pushed back a tender for the supply of technology it needs to build the country’s first nuclear power plant, the company’s chief executive said on Wednesday.

“We will not launch the tender in June (as previously planned), we will have a slight delay,” Krzysztof Kilian said.

“We are working on a financing model, facilitating the launch of the tender for nuclear technology.” (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, writing by Karolina Slowikowska; editing by Patrick Graham)