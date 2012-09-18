FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish court delays decision on PGE's $3.7 bln investment
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2012 / 8:21 AM / 5 years ago

Polish court delays decision on PGE's $3.7 bln investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 18 (Reuters) - A Polish court on Tuesday delayed until Oct. 2 a decision on whether to allow an 11.6-billion zloty ($3.7 billion) investment in new power units by Poland’s top utility PGE‘s.

Earlier this year PGE had to delay its investment in the construction of two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole, the largest in Poland’s power sector to date, after a court blocked an environment clearance for construction.

The consortium to build Opole includes Poland’s beleaguered builder Polimex, Rafako, a unit of another troubled builder PBG, and Spanish Acciona’s Polish unit Mostostal Warszawa. ($1 = 3.1237 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; writing by Adrian Krajewski)

