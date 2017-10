WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest utility PGE has extended the planned maintenance of its 858-megawatt unit at Belchatow power plant until May 6th, Poland’s grid operator PSE said on Monday.

Belchatow is Europe’s largest lignite-fired power plant.

Last week PSE said PGE would halt the unit on Sunday for two days. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Michael Kahn)