FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish PGE's key Opole project to start this summer -PM Tusk
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 27, 2013 / 9:12 AM / in 4 years

Polish PGE's key Opole project to start this summer -PM Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 27 (Reuters) - Polish top utility PGE’s 11.6 billion zloty ($3.5 billion) project to build new power plants in Opole will start this summer, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday.

“This is a very important step, we have been trying for this investment to happen for many months now,” Tusk said during his visit to the southern city of Opole.

“I am deeply convinced that thanks to today’s agreement this investment will start this summer.”

PGE signed an agreement with the also state-controlled coal miner Kompania Weglowa to cooperate in Opole - Poland’s largest energy project to build two new coal-fired power plants. ($1 = 3.3413 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, writing by Adrian Krajewski, editing by Karolina Slowikowska)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.