Poland sees Kompania Weglowa joining PGE's Opole project-report
June 20, 2013

WARSAW, June 20 (Reuters) - Poland’s treasury ministry would like state-owned miner Kompania Weglowa to enter an alliance with top utility PGE to help PGE build coal-fired units for a power station in the southern city of Opole, a newspaper reported on Thursday.

Earlier this year PGE dropped the 11.6 billion zloty ($3.65 billion) project to build two 900 megawatt power units in Opole saying it was not financially viable because of falling electricity prices and weak demand.

But Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged PGE to revive the project because of its importance for energy security.

“Today at the treasury ministry we think that an optimal solution would be a long-term alliance between PGE and Kompania Weglowa,” said an unnamed source at the treasury ministry quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.

“Moreover, we would gladly see a similar model of co-operation implemented in the remaining coal investments in Poland,” the source was quoted as saying.

Puls Biznesu said the co-operation would consist of Kompania Weglowa and PGE entering a long-term contract, under which Kompania would supply coal to the power plant for a fixed price or a price tied to energy prices. ($1 = 3.1773 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Cowell)

