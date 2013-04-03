UPDATE 2-Poland's PGE advised to quit power plant project-sources

* Poland’s PGE likely to quit its flagship project-sources

* Final decision to be taken by management board

* Shares rise on expectation of dividend (Adds PGE no comment)

By Agnieszka Barteczko

WARSAW, April 3 (Reuters) - The investment committee of Poland’s biggest utility PGE has advised the group’s management board to pull out of a project to build a $3.56 billion coal-fired power plant at Opole, two sources close to the company told Reuters.

The board was scheduled to discuss the recommendation on Wednesday, the sources said, but the outcome of that discussion was not yet known.

A spokeswoman at PGE declined to comment.

The plan to build two 900-megawatt coal-fired units at Opole, near Poland’s border with the Czech Republic was considered a strategic investment as Poland needs to replace its outdated capacity with new power plants to avoid blackouts.

But falling electricity prices and weaker demand, linked to Poland’s slowing economy, have raised questions about the profitability of the new investment.

“The investment committee in the group recommended not to build Opole. The management board was supposed to discuss this on Wednesday,” a person close to the company said.

“But it is unlikely that the management board will not follow this recommendation,” the person added.

A second source confirmed the investment committee had advised pulling out of the project.

Shares in PGE recovered from earlier lows to close 1.3 percent higher, bucking a wider market fall, on expectations that pulling out of the costly investment will mean the company paying a dividend.

The investment in Opole had been keenly awaited by local construction companies. Weak prices and tough competition for road-building deals had pushed them to the brink of insolvency.

The consortium to build Opole includes Polimex, Rafako, a unit of another troubled builder PBG , and Mostostal Warszawa, a unit of Spain’s Acciona.

Polimex was down 11 percent, Rafako 8 percent and Mostostal Warszawa 10 percent in the afternoon trade.