Poland's top utility PGE scraps $3.6 bln Opole project
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
April 5, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

Poland's top utility PGE scraps $3.6 bln Opole project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 5 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest utility PGE has scrapped plans to build coal-fired power units worth $3.6 billion at a plant near the southwestern city of Opole, it said on Friday.

Earlier this week Reuters reported that PGE’s investment committee recommended pulling out of the plans to build two 900-megawatt coal-fired units at Opole.

Falling electricity prices and weaker demand, linked to Poland’s slowing economy, have raised questions about profitability of the new investment. (Reporting by Chris Borowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
