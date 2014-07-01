FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland plans to sell $470 mln stake in energy firm PGE
Sections
Featured
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'The Russia hoax continues': Trump
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
Cyber Risk
SEC hack reveals persistent government cyber vulnerability
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 1, 2014 / 3:50 PM / 3 years ago

Poland plans to sell $470 mln stake in energy firm PGE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 1 (Reuters) - The Polish state wants to sell around 65 million of its shares in energy firm PGE, with Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Unicredit to organise the transaction, Deutsche Bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The sale is to take place via accelerated book-building. On the basis of Tuesday’s closing price, the 3.47-percent stake in PGE would be worth 1.42 billion zlotys ($468.63 million).

At the moment, the Polish state treasury holds a 61.9 percent stake in the company, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 3.0376 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Simon Jessop; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.