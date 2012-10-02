FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Green group may again seek block on Polish power project
#Energy
October 2, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 5 years

Green group may again seek block on Polish power project

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Environmental group ClientEarth, which has been opposing the construction of a 11.6 billion zloty ($3.7 billion) coal-fired power plant by Polish utility PGE , may again move to block the project, a ClientEarth representative told Reuters.

Earlier on Tuesday, a Polish court ordered the re-examination of a block on PGE’s investment - Poland’s largest ever power project - at the same time allowing the utility to carry on with construction work.

“We are considering placing a motion to the local court to block the environment clearance for (PGE‘s) Opole project,” Marcin Stoczkiewicz, ClientEarth’s local board member, told Reuters. He said the motion could by placed within a week.

The project, keenly awaited by local construction companies, has been shrouded in uncertainty since PGE had to delay the start of work on two 900-megawatt coal-fired units in Opole after a court blocked the investment following an appeal by ecologists.

Stoczkiewicz denied comments last week by PGE’s chief executive that ClientEarth had lodged a court appeal to block the utility’s 2.5 billion zloty upgrade of its Turow power plant. ($1 = 3.1733 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by David Holmes)

