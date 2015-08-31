Poland's PGE confirms H1 net loss of $1.34 bln

WARSAW, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest power producer PGE posted a net loss of 5.06 billion zlotys ($1.34 billion) in the first half of 2015 because of the 8.8 billion zlotys impairment charge it announced last week, the company said late on Monday.

In the first half of 2014 the state-run group posted a net profit of 2.8 billion zlotys.

Expanding on its Aug. 25 announcement, PGE said the impairment related to its lignite coal-based assets and resulted mainly from an expected fall in wholesale electricity prices, a more restrictive climate policy within the European Union and the group’s limited potential to reduce fixed costs.

The write-off was the biggest ever by a company on the Polish stock exchange.

The firm said in a statement it planned to launch a cost- cutting program and review its investment plans, but did not provide any details.

PGE said that Poland’s electricity consumption increased by 1.8 percent year on year in the first half of 2015, while average spot power prices fell by 14 percent.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected PGE to post 2.03 billion zlotys net profit in the first half and 936 million zlotys in the second quarter alone.

The survey was conducted before PGE flagged the impairment tests and postponed the release of its second quarter results. ($1 = 3.7716 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)