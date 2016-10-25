FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish energy company PGE turns a profit in Jan-Sept
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
October 25, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

Polish energy company PGE turns a profit in Jan-Sept

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 25 (Reuters) -

* Polish energy firm PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA said on Tuesday its net profit in the first nine months of the year totalled 1.202 billion zlotys ($303 million), according to a preliminary estimate.

* PGE will release its full third-quarter results on Nov. 8.

* Last year PGE reported a net loss of more than 4 billion zlotys for the January-September period, as the company recorded a record high net loss in the second quarter of 2015 on the back of impairment charges related to its lignite-based assets.

* Source text for Eikon: ($1 = 3.9664 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Susan Fenton)

