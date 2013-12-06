FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
URGENT-Poland's PGE says to start work on Opole plant in Feb
December 6, 2013

URGENT-Poland's PGE says to start work on Opole plant in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest power producer PGE will start work in February next year on its 11.6-billion zloty project to build a coal-fired power plant at Opole in the south of Poland, a company spokesman said on Friday.

The project, which is Poland’s biggest investment in the coal-based power sector, was the focus of a row between PGE’s former chief executive Krzysztof Kilian and Poland’s government.

Kilian, who resigned last month, opposed the plan to build two 900-megawatt units at Opole, arguing it was unprofitable due to low power prices. But Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk insisted on the project being carried out for the sake of the country’s energy security. (Reporting by Stanislaw Skrzydelski; Editing by Christian Lowe)

