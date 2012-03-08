FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGE to take $314 mln charge on court ruling
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 8, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

Poland's PGE to take $314 mln charge on court ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s top utility PGE said on Thursday it would take a 1 billion zlotys ($314 million) charge in its 2011 results to account for a court ruling concerning compensation for dissolving long-term power supply contracts.

PGE, which will publish 2011 results on March 14, added it would appeal the decision with Poland’s supreme court.

Polish utilities were forced by the European Union to give up on long-term contracts and switch to a more free market approach. ($1 = 3.1846 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, Editing by Michael Kahn and Mark Potter)

