PGNiG to issue $633 mln in bonds by end-June
April 26, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

PGNiG to issue $633 mln in bonds by end-June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG has launched a 5-year bond issuance programme worth a total of 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.42 billion) and will issue first tranche of 2 billion zlotys ($632.95 million) by the end of June, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“The aim (of the issuance) is to secure and diversify the sources of financing of the ambitious investment plan in the coming years,” the statement said.

PGNiG picked ING Bank Slaski and Pekao SA as lead managers for the issuance program. ($1 = 3.1598 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)

