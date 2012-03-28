Polish PGNiG says to cut costs with group purchase plan

WARSAW, March 28 (Reuters) - Polish gas monopoly PGNiG wants to cut costs by up to 35 percent thanks to a joint purchase scheme for the whole group, the state-controlled company said on Wednesday.

“The envisaged savings may equal even several tens of millions of zlotys,” the company said.

Earlier this month, PGNiG surprised with a fourth-quarter net profit of 302 million zlotys ($96.3 million), as more diversified supplies helped cut losses on Russian imports. ($1 = 3.1360 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Erica Billingham)