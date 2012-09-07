FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PGNiG to shut Warsaw heating plant after fire
#Energy
September 7, 2012 / 10:06 AM / in 5 years

PGNiG to shut Warsaw heating plant after fire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG will shut down its Warsaw-based combined heat and power plant EC Zeran on Friday after a fire broke out a day earlier, a spokeswoman for PGNiG’s heating unit Termika said.

There were no details available on how long the shutdown would last or the cause of the fire, which left one of the plant’s workers in serious condition.

“The plant is working at minimum capacity right now and it will be turned off completely in a few hours,” spokeswoman Dorota Kraskowska said.

EC Zeran, with a heating capacity of 1,560 megawatts, is the second-largest source of heat for Poland’s capital after EC Siekierki, also controlled by PGNiG Termika.

The plant’s power capacity is 364 megawatts, which is sold locally. (Reporting by Pawel Bernat, Writing by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Michael Kahn and Jane Merriman)

