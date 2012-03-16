Polish watchdog clears PGNiG 7-10 pct gas price hike

WARSAW, March 16 (Reuters) - Polish energy regulator URE will let the country’s gas monopoly PGNiG raise gas prices for households by 7-10 percent, putting an end to months of negotiations and losses at PGNiG, URE’s chief said on Friday.

“I think the increase of 7-10 percent is a good compromise between the needs of users and the company,” Marek Woszczyk said in an interview with Radio PiN.

The tariffs should come into effect at the end of March or in early April. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)