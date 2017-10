WARSAW, April 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG does not plan to recommend a dividend payout from its 2011 profit as the company wants to keep funds for oil and gas explorations, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The group reported a net profit of 1.6 billion zlotys ($504.34 million) in 2011. ($1 = 3.1724 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz)