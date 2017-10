WARSAW, June 6 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG plans to place a 1-2 billion zlotys ($284.2-568.4 million) bond next week, Chief Financial Officer Slawomir Hinc said on Tuesday.

The issue will be a part of a 4.5 billion zlotys bond programme announced in April. The group picked ING Bank Slaski and Pekao SA as lead managers. ($1 = 3.5188 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat)