WARSAW, July 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s gas monopoly PGNiG said on Thursday its second-quarter gas sales rose to 2.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 2.8 bcm a year earlier.

Imports rose to 2.8 bcm from 2.7 bcm. Russia’s Gazprom , PGNiG’s key supplier, contributed 2.5 bcm, according to the group’s statement. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)