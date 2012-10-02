FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland to oblige PGNiG to sell 30 pct of its gas on exchange
October 2, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Poland to oblige PGNiG to sell 30 pct of its gas on exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Poland will oblige its gas monopoly PGNiG to offer 30 percent of its sales on the country’s fledgling gas exchange to inspire liberalisation of Central and Eastern Europe’s largest gas market, a ministry official said on Tuesday.

“It will be 30 percent,” the head of the Economy Ministry’s oil and gas department Milosz Karpinski told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry seminar of the obligation to sell gas via an exchange that will be imposed on PGNiG.

State-controlled PGNiG currently sells nearly all of the gas available in Poland, of which around 70 percent goes to industry and the rest to individuals. Gas prices are capped by energy market regulator URE. (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko)

